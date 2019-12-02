In the Kitchen: Olive Oil Poached Tuna with Citrus Fennel Salad

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen Executive Chef Franco Paterno from Bluefin Grille at the Providence Marriott joined us.

INGREDIENTS: (Please list exact quantities needed of ingredients)

1 Center cut Tuna (Yellowfin)

1 Tsp – Kosher Salt

1 Tsp – Fresh Grind Black Pepper

1 Tsp – Fresh Dill Chopped

1 Tsp – Parsley Chopped

2 Cups – Olive Oil

2 Cups – Canola Oil

6 Cloves – Garlic (Lightly Crushed)

3 Springs – Rosemary

For Tuna:

1. Cut the center cut tuna loin into 4 by 2 by 1 (10 by 5 by 2.5 cm) pieces or approximately 6 ounces (168 grams)

2. Season with black pepper, dill and parsley.

3. Place the oil in a shallow saucepan. If the pan does not contain a rack, add one for best results. Add the garlic and rosemary to the oil.

4. Heat to approximately 180F (84C). Add the tuna carefully. Cook to the guest’s desired doneness. Do not allow the temperature to increase or the oil to “boil” as it will “fry” the tuna.

5. Remove and place on a rack and allow the oil to drain. Serve warm or chill for later use.

SALAD:

1 Bulb Fennel (Thinly Sliced)

1 Large Grapefruit – Segments

1 Lemon – Segments

2 Oranges – Segments

¼ Small Red Onion – Thinly Sliced

½ Head Radicchio

3 Tsp Pinenuts – Toasted

2 Oz – Olive Oil

¼ C – Micro Greens

1 Tbsp – Sea Salt

Directions:

Right before serving – Mix the fennel , citrus, onion Radicchio and olive oil add a pinch of salt & pepper

Place salad on the plate, arrange the sliced cooked tuna, garnish with pine nuts and micro greens





