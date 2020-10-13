In the Kitchen: Olive Oil Poached Halibut and Vegetables

This morning we are joined by Trisha Perez Kennealy from The Inn at Hastings Park making Olive Oil Poached Halibut and Vegetables.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds of halibut, cut into four portions

2 red peppers

2 yellow peppers

2 orange peppers

1 medium eggplant

3 cloves garlic

2 cups olive oil

Coarse kosher salt

Directions:

Slice eggplant into rounds and sprinkle generously with coarse salt and allow to sit for at least 30 minutes to draw out moisture. Rinse off salt, drain and slice into batons. Slice peppers into batons. Heat enough olive oil with 3 cloves of garlic in large fry pan to come 1/2 way up the side of fish on medium low heat until temperature reaches 170° F. Season halibut with salt and pepper and gently place skin side down in fry pan. Use silicon basting brush to frequently baste fish as it is cooking. Add vegetables to fry pan after fish has cooked for about 5 minutes. Remove fish with slotted spatula from fry pan to serving platter when cooked through, about fifteen minutes total. Raise heat to medium and allow vegetables to cook for another 5 minutes and serve around fish.

