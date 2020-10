In the Kitchen: Oktoberfest Ale Braised Beef Short Rib

In the kitchen today, GoProvidence.com brings us Executive Chef David Firda of Cav Restaurant, making Oktoberfest Ale Braised Beef Short Rib.

Ingredients:

8 BEEF SHORT RIBS (BONE-IN)

4 LG SPANISH ONIONS PEELED ¼” SLICE

3 OZ BUTTER

3 OZ VEGETABLE OIL

1 MEDIUM LEEK (WHITE ONLY) ¼” SLICE WASHED

6 C BEEF STOCK

48 OZ OKTOBERFEST ALE

KOSHER SALT

GROUND BLACK PEPPER

¾ C POLENTA

4 C WATER

½ C HEAVY CREAM

3 OZ GOAT CHEESE

KOSHER SALT

GROUND WHITE PEPPER

16-24 BABY CARROTS

WATER

3 OZ BUTTER CUT IN SMALL PIECES

3 OZ HONEY

KOSHER SALT

GROUND BLACK PEPPER

PARCHMENT PAPER

ALUMINUM FOIL

Directions for the Short Ribs:

CARAMELIZE THE ONIONS IN BUTTER AND OIL. HEAT BEEF STOCK TO SIMMER. IF THEY ARE NOT ALREADY, CUT RIBS INTO 1 BONE PORTIONS. SEASON WITH SALT AND PEPPER. PLACE BONE DOWN IN A 4” DEEP ROASTING PAN WHICH JUST FITS THEM. ROAST IN A 425 DEGREE OVEN FOR 25 MINUTES. REMOVE RIBS FROM PAN AND DISCARD FAT. SPREAD ONIONS EVENLY ON BOTTOM OF ROASTING PAN. SPRINKLE WITH RAW LEEKS. PLACE RIBS BONE SIDE DOWN OVER ONIONS, LEEKS. POUR IN ALE AND HOT BEEF STOCK. COVER WITH PARCHMENT PAPER THEN FOIL AROUND PANS EDGE TO FORM A TIGHT SEAL. ROAST IN 425 DEGREE OVEN FOR 25 MINUTES. REDUCE HEAT TO 225 DEGREES AND BRAISE FOR 2+1/2 HOURS. REMOVE FROM OVEN. COOL TO WARM (COVERED). UNCOVER. REMOVE RIBS. POUR REMAINING INGREDIENTS INTO HEAVY TALL POT. REHEAT TO SIMMER. SKIM ALL FAT FROM SURFACE. POUR INTO A BLENDER AND PUREE CAREFULLY. HOT LIQUIDS WILL SPLATTER IN A BLENDER. PLACE RIBS MEAT SIDE DOWN BACK IN ROASTING PAN. ADD PUREED SAUCE. COOK UNCOVERED IN A 425 DEGREE OVEN FOR 25-35 MINUTES UNTIL SAUCE IS THICK ENOUGH TO COVER RIBS.

Directions for the Polenta:

HEAT WATER TO A BOIL IN A HEAVY TALL POT. ADD POLENTA IN A STEADY SLOW STREAM WHILE STIRRING WITH A WIRE WHISK. LOWER HEAT TO SIMMER LIGHTY, WHISKING OCCASIONALLY FOR 16 MINUTES. ADD CREAM AND COOK FOR 2 MORE MINUTES. REMOVE FROM HEAT. WHISK IN GOAT CHEESE UNTIL SMOOTH. SEASON WITH SALT AND WHITE PEPPER.

Directions for the Carrots:

PLACE CARROTS IN A SINGLE LAYER IN A SAUTE PAN IN WHICH THEY JUST FIT. ADD JUST ENOUGH WATER TO REACH HALF WAY UP CARROTS. ADD BUTTER AND HONEY. SEASON WITH SALT AND BLACK PEPPER. COVER WITH A ROUND OF PARCHMENT PAPER WHICH FITS THE WIDTH OF THE PAN WITH A 1/2” HOLE CUT IN THE CENTER OF THE PAPER. BRING TO A BOIL ON HIGH HEAT. COOK UNTIL CARROTS ARE DESIRED TENDERNESS. ADD MORE WATER FOR MORE COOKED CARROTS. WHEN THE CARROTS ARE COOKED, THE WATER SHOULD BE ALMOST ENTIRELY EVAPORATED. REMOVE FROM HEAT. DISCARD PAPER. LIGHTLY TOSS TO GLAZE.

