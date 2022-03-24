Executive Chef Christopher Dias of Ohana Backyard BBQ joined us in the kitchen today sharing the recipe for their Ohana Weiner.

Ingredients:

  • Grilled Torpedo Roll
  • Kobe beef Hotdog
  • Pulled Pork
  • Maple Bourbon BBQ sauce
  • Celery Salt
  • Raw Onion

Directions:

  1. Cook hotdog
  2. Grill Torpedo Roll
  3. Spread BBQ sauce in roll
  4. Put hotdog in roll
  5. Top with Pulled pork
  6. Add raw onion
  7. Celery salt
  8. Drizzle BBQ sauce on top

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.