Executive Chef Christopher Dias of Ohana Backyard BBQ joined us in the kitchen today sharing the recipe for their Ohana Weiner.
Ingredients:
- Grilled Torpedo Roll
- Kobe beef Hotdog
- Pulled Pork
- Maple Bourbon BBQ sauce
- Celery Salt
- Raw Onion
Directions:
- Cook hotdog
- Grill Torpedo Roll
- Spread BBQ sauce in roll
- Put hotdog in roll
- Top with Pulled pork
- Add raw onion
- Celery salt
- Drizzle BBQ sauce on top
