In the Kitchen: Octopus Salad, Egg Yolk Ravioli, Baked Stuffed Lobster

In the Kitchen, La Masseria joined us to make some delicious dishes:
Octopus Salad
- Arugula
- String beans
- Roasted red peppers
- Octopus
- Salt
- Pepper
- Olive Oil
Egg Yolk Ravioli
Stuffed with ricotta cheese and egg yolk
Finished with black truffle sauce
Baked Stuffed Lobster
2 pound lobster stuffed with shrimp, crab, scallop, and breadcrumbs
