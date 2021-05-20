In the Kitchen: Octopus Salad, Egg Yolk Ravioli, Baked Stuffed Lobster

In the Kitchen, La Masseria joined us to make some delicious dishes:

Octopus Salad

  • Arugula
  • String beans
  • Roasted red peppers
  • Octopus
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Olive Oil


Egg Yolk Ravioli

Stuffed with ricotta cheese and egg yolk

Finished with black truffle sauce


Baked Stuffed Lobster

2 pound lobster stuffed with shrimp, crab, scallop, and breadcrumbs

