In the Kitchen: Ocean House Sipping Terrace Gazpacho

This morning we are joined by Chef James McNamee, Director of Culinary Education at Ocean House, who will be making their Ocean House Sipping Terrace Gazpacho.

Ingredients:
  • 2 red bell peppers
  • 2 English cucumbers
  • 1 red onions
  • 2 carrots, peeled
  • 4 fresh Roma tomatoes
  • 1 can of peeled tomatoes
  • 1 cup of tomato paste
  • 2 oz of sherry vinegar
  • 6 oz. of olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
  1. Sautee carrots onions and peppers. Add tomato paste and cook for 5 minutes
  2. Blend with tomatoes and vinegar, slowly emulsify with oil
  3. Season with salt and pepper to taste

