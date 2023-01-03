In the kitchen this morning, we welcome the Executive Pastry Chef from Ocean House, Emily Redman, making Ocean House Gondola Village Beignets.
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ Cups Water
- 1 Stick Plus 1 Tbsp Butter
- 1 tsp Sugar
- ½ tsp Salt
- 1 ½ Cups All Purpose Flour
- 8 Large Eggs
Directions:
- Combine water, butter, sugar and salt & bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium. Add the flour and stir vigorously with a wooden spoon until a tight dough forms and pulls away from the side of the pan (about 3min)
- Remove from heat and place in mixing bowl. Add eggs 1 at a time and mix completely before adding another egg
- Heat oil to 350F
- Fry for 6-8min
- Toss in granulated sugar & serve with your favorite dipping sauces (at Gondola Village, we serve strawberry, salted caramel and coffee chocolate)
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.