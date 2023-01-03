In the kitchen this morning, we welcome the Executive Pastry Chef from Ocean House, Emily Redman, making Ocean House Gondola Village Beignets.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ Cups Water
  • 1 Stick Plus 1 Tbsp Butter
  • 1 tsp Sugar
  • ½ tsp Salt
  • 1 ½ Cups All Purpose Flour
  • 8 Large Eggs

Directions:

  1. Combine water, butter, sugar and salt & bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium. Add the flour and stir vigorously with a wooden spoon until a tight dough forms and pulls away from the side of the pan (about 3min)
  2. Remove from heat and place in mixing bowl. Add eggs 1 at a time and mix completely before adding another egg
  3. Heat oil to 350F
  4. Fry for 6-8min
  5. Toss in granulated sugar & serve with your favorite dipping sauces (at Gondola Village, we serve strawberry, salted caramel and coffee chocolate)

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.