In the Kitchen: Nutella Pizza

Cooking with The Rhode Show today is Chef Roscoe Lee from Dine with Skyline making their Nutella Pizza.
Ingredients
- Pizza Dough
- Fresh Basil
- Nutella
- Assorted mix of berries
- Powdered Sugar
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.