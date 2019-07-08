In the Kitchen: Nutella Pizza

Cooking with The Rhode Show today is Chef Roscoe Lee from Dine with Skyline making their Nutella Pizza.

Ingredients

Pizza Dough

Fresh Basil

Nutella

Assorted mix of berries

Powdered Sugar

