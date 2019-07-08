WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show

Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Nutella Pizza

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rhode Show Channels Nav

Cooking with The Rhode Show today is Chef Roscoe Lee from Dine with Skyline making their Nutella Pizza.

Ingredients

  • Pizza Dough
  • Fresh Basil
  • Nutella
  • Assorted mix of berries
  • Powdered Sugar

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams