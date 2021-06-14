In the Kitchen: Niçoise Salade

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Bob Burke from Pot au Feu making Niçoise Salade.

Ingredients:
  • 2 cups field greens
  • 3 tomatoes, sliced
  • 1 egg, boiled and quartered
  • 3 cucumbers, sliced
  • 1/4 cup tuna
  • 1/4 cup potato salad
  • 3 anchovies
  • 4 red onion rings
  • capers
Directions:
  1. Place all ingredients on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce and dress with Mustard Vinaigrette.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams