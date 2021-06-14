In the Kitchen: Niçoise Salade

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Bob Burke from Pot au Feu making Niçoise Salade.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups field greens
- 3 tomatoes, sliced
- 1 egg, boiled and quartered
- 3 cucumbers, sliced
- 1/4 cup tuna
- 1/4 cup potato salad
- 3 anchovies
- 4 red onion rings
- capers
Directions:
- Place all ingredients on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce and dress with Mustard Vinaigrette.
