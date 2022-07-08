Today in the kitchen, Bob Burke from Pot au Feu is here making Salade Nicoise.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups Field greens
  • 3 Tomatoes, sliced
  • 1 Egg, boiled and quartered
  • 3 Cucumbers, sliced
  • 1/4 cup Tuna
  • 1/4 cup Potato Salad
  • 3 Red onion rings
  • 4 Capers

Directions:

  1. Place all ingredients on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce and dress with Mustard Vinaigrette.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.