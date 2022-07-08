Today in the kitchen, Bob Burke from Pot au Feu is here making Salade Nicoise.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups Field greens
- 3 Tomatoes, sliced
- 1 Egg, boiled and quartered
- 3 Cucumbers, sliced
- 1/4 cup Tuna
- 1/4 cup Potato Salad
- 3 Red onion rings
- 4 Capers
Directions:
- Place all ingredients on a bed of fresh Romaine lettuce and dress with Mustard Vinaigrette.
