Chef Robert Sisca is Executive Chef/Partner at Himmel Hospitality Group and currently oversees The Banks Fish House and Bistro du Midi. He stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Tuesday morning to make the following recipe:

Niçoise Salad

The Niçoise salad is a perfectly easy and healthy salad to prepare at home.

It is available at The Banks Fish House and Bistro du Midi and is one of the top sellers for lunch at both locations.

The restaurant sources the highest quality sushi grade tuna for this dish, including Bluefin Tuna, which is featured in this salad.

Recipe:

Niçoise Dressing

1 ea shallot chopped

¼ cup mustard

¾ cup red wine vinegar

1 sprig fresh thyme chopped

1 cup canola oil

1 cup olive oil

1 pinch salt

1 pinch pepper

In blender, combine shallots, mustard, vinegar, thyme, salt and pepper. Start blending and slowly add both oils until emulsified.

Niçoise Salad

2 each Boston bibb lettuce

1 pound fingerling potatoes (substitute any potato)

½ pound haricots verts (or green beans) blanched

4 eggs boiled

1 pint baby heirloom tomatoes cut in half

2 ea baby peppers

10 ea radishes sliced thin

½ cup nicoise olives cut in half

6 ea white anchovies

1 pound sushi grade tuna

Season tuna with salt, pepper, and espelette (paprika) Heat pan with oil and cook each side for around 2 minutes for rare. Let rest and slice.

Combine vegetables with greens. Season with salt and pepper, Add dressing and mix. Plate salad and top with seared tuna. Add anchovies

About The Banks Fish House:

Located in the heart of Boston’s chic Back Bay neighborhood, The Banks Fish House is a modern revival of the New England Fish House that opened last July.

The two-story restaurant pays homage to the New England fishing traditions that are found along “the banks” of the east coast and offers inspired seafood dishes and a fresh take on classic New England fare like hot and cold lobster rolls, fried clams, and fresh crudos

For the first time since pre-Covid, The Banks Fish House will be bringing back Himmel Hospitality Group’s popular Rise & Rumble doughnut competition on Sunday, October 30- with a Halloween theme!

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., eight of the city’s top pastry chefs and bakers will compete for the title of “best doughnut” among other categories.

For $40, guests can attend the event, sample doughnuts, enjoy bites, a non-alcoholic beverage station, and cash bar- all while voting on their favorite doughnuts, and costumes, across different categories.

For more information, visit www.thebanksfishhouse.com, or follow along on social media at @thebanksboston on Instagram.

About Bistro du Midi:

Bistro du Midi is a two-level award-winning restaurant artfully combines both classic French cuisine with modern and inspired twists on new dishes using the region’s freshest seafood, produce, and local farm fresh ingredients.

The first floor boasts a stylish and bright atmosphere with a patio that overlooks the Boston Public Gardens and the second floor has a more elevated feel and offers a refined dining room.

The French-inspired staple will be launching a new tasting menu this week to enjoy throughout the fall- Fall and Foraged on The Garden.

The menu will feature six courses with classic seasonal flavors of game meats, white truffles, corn, apples and more.

For more information, please follow along at @bistrodumidi or visit www.bistrodumidi.com.