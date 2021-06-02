In the Kitchen: Nick’s Hot Honey Fried Chicken

In the kitchen today, we welcome back Nick Rabar from Avenue N making his Hot Honey Fried Chicken. Nick also officially announced the opening of their newest restaurant, Honeybird Kitchen + Cocktails, which is coming soon.
Ingredients for Chicken:
- 1 lb Dark Meat
- 1 lb Breast Meat
- 1 lb Drummettes
- 1/2 cup Buttermilk
- 1 Tablespoon Salt
- 1 Tablespoon Sugar
- 1 Tablespoon Hot Sauce
Ingredients for Breading:
- 3 cup All Purpose Flour
- 1/8 cup Baking Powder
- 1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt
- 1 Tablespoon Garlic Granules
- 1 Tablespoon Paprika, smoked
- 1 Tablespoon Dried Oregano
- 1 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
- 1 teaspoon Onion Powder
- 1 teaspoon Black Pepper
- 1 cup Milk
- 1 cup Buttermilk
- 4 Eggs
- Hot Honey, As Needed
- Oil, As Needed
Directions:
- Combine all chicken ingredients and allow to brine for 30 minutes.
- Combine all dry ingredients and separately combine all wet ingredients.
- Place chicken in wet, then into dry, then into wet, then into dry.
- Deep fry at 350 degrees until cooked and golden brown.
- Serve with Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, Corn Bread, Pitcher of Bourbon Drinks.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.