In the Kitchen: Nick’s Hot Honey Fried Chicken

In the kitchen today, we welcome back Nick Rabar from Avenue N making his Hot Honey Fried Chicken. Nick also officially announced the opening of their newest restaurant, Honeybird Kitchen + Cocktails, which is coming soon.

Ingredients for Chicken:
  • 1 lb Dark Meat
  • 1 lb Breast Meat
  • 1 lb Drummettes
  • 1/2 cup Buttermilk
  • 1 Tablespoon Salt
  • 1 Tablespoon Sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon Hot Sauce
Ingredients for Breading:
  • 3 cup All Purpose Flour
  • 1/8 cup Baking Powder
  • 1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt
  • 1 Tablespoon Garlic Granules
  • 1 Tablespoon Paprika, smoked
  • 1 Tablespoon Dried Oregano
  • 1 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
  • 1 teaspoon Onion Powder
  • 1 teaspoon Black Pepper
  • 1 cup Milk
  • 1 cup Buttermilk
  • 4 Eggs
  • Hot Honey, As Needed
  • Oil, As Needed
Directions:
  1. Combine all chicken ingredients and allow to brine for 30 minutes.
  2. Combine all dry ingredients and separately combine all wet ingredients.
  3. Place chicken in wet, then into dry, then into wet, then into dry.
  4. Deep fry at 350 degrees until cooked and golden brown.
  5. Serve with Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, Corn Bread, Pitcher of Bourbon Drinks.

