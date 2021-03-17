In the Kitchen: Nick’s Corned Beef & Cabbage Pizza

On this St. Patrick’s Day, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N into the kitchen to make his Corned Beef & Cabbage Pizza.

Ingredients:
  • 1- 16oz. Pizza Dough, rolled, grilled
  • 6oz. Corned Beef, chopped
  • 4oz. Sauerkraut
  • 10oz. Jarlsberg Cheese
  • 3oz. Béchamel (thickened milk)
  • 2 – 3oz. Thousand Island Dressing
  • 1 small bunch Scallions, chopped
  • 1oz. Olive Oil
  • Optional: Parmesan Cheese, As Needed
  • Optional: Everything Spice, As Needed
  • Optional: Pickled Mustard Seed, As Needed
Directions:
  1. Stretch dough and grill using olive oil until crispy (you can bake if you choose not to grill).
  2. Spread béchamel on the bottom and top with most of the Swiss.
  3. Add corned beef, sauerkraut and a rest of the cheese.
  4. Bake at 500 degrees until crispy and cheese is melted.
  5. Remove, top with thousand island, scallions and optional toppings.

