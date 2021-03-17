In the Kitchen: Nick’s Corned Beef & Cabbage Pizza

On this St. Patrick’s Day, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N into the kitchen to make his Corned Beef & Cabbage Pizza.
Ingredients:
- 1- 16oz. Pizza Dough, rolled, grilled
- 6oz. Corned Beef, chopped
- 4oz. Sauerkraut
- 10oz. Jarlsberg Cheese
- 3oz. Béchamel (thickened milk)
- 2 – 3oz. Thousand Island Dressing
- 1 small bunch Scallions, chopped
- 1oz. Olive Oil
- Optional: Parmesan Cheese, As Needed
- Optional: Everything Spice, As Needed
- Optional: Pickled Mustard Seed, As Needed
Directions:
- Stretch dough and grill using olive oil until crispy (you can bake if you choose not to grill).
- Spread béchamel on the bottom and top with most of the Swiss.
- Add corned beef, sauerkraut and a rest of the cheese.
- Bake at 500 degrees until crispy and cheese is melted.
- Remove, top with thousand island, scallions and optional toppings.
