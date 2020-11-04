In the Kitchen: Nick’s Bang Bang Cauliflower

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Nick’s Bang Bang Cauliflower.

Ingredients for the Cauliflower:

1 head Cauliflower, broken into florets

1/2 cup Corn Starch

1/4 cup Water

1 Pinch Kosher Salt

Scallions (optional) as needed

Canola Oil for Frying as needed

Ingredients for Sauce:

1cup Mayonnaise

2 Tablespoons Thai Chili Sauce

1 Tablespoon Sriracha Sauce

1 Tablespoon Rice Vinegar

Directions:

Preheat oil to 350 degrees. Combine cornstarch and water and coat cauliflower with it. Deep fry until crispy. Remove onto an absorbent plate and season with salt. Plate and top with scallions and sauce. For Sauce: Combine all ingredients

