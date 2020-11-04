In the Kitchen: Nick’s Bang Bang Cauliflower

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Nick’s Bang Bang Cauliflower.
Ingredients for the Cauliflower:
- 1 head Cauliflower, broken into florets
- 1/2 cup Corn Starch
- 1/4 cup Water
- 1 Pinch Kosher Salt
- Scallions (optional) as needed
- Canola Oil for Frying as needed
Ingredients for Sauce:
- 1cup Mayonnaise
- 2 Tablespoons Thai Chili Sauce
- 1 Tablespoon Sriracha Sauce
- 1 Tablespoon Rice Vinegar
Directions:
- Preheat oil to 350 degrees.
- Combine cornstarch and water and coat cauliflower with it.
- Deep fry until crispy.
- Remove onto an absorbent plate and season with salt.
- Plate and top with scallions and sauce.
- For Sauce: Combine all ingredients
