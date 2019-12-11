In the Kitchen: Newport Seafood Chowder

Discover Newport has brought us the Newport Chowder Company this morning! Chef Katie Potter is making Newport Seafood Chowder.

INGREDIENTS

· 1/3 cup butter

· 1 small onion

· 1/3 lb.each chopped shrimp, scallops and scrod

· 10 small cooked & diced red bliss potatoes (or substitute 2 15 oz cans of cooked diced potatoes)

· ½ gallon half & half

· 1 tsp. salt and ½ tsp. pepper

· SECRET POTION in zip lock bag

· 3/4 cup flour

· 1 ½ cups heated milk

1. In skillet, sauté butter and small onion. Add seafood and cook for 3-5 min.

2. In large pot, combine half & half, potatoes, salt, pepper and “SECRET POTION”. Cook over medium heat for 15 minutes– DO NOT BOIL

3. Put flour in a small saucepan and slowly add milk, whisking constantly to make a smooth paste.

4. Slowly add paste to large pot. Mix in Seafood. Continue to cook over medium heat for 20 minutes, stirring frequently.

Recipe makes 10-12 servings

