In the Kitchen: New York Strip Steak

Chef James Ash from Rare Steakhouse in Boston is here sharing a recipe for Chopped Salad and Block Cut New York strip steak, Oscar style.
RARE CHOP SALAD:
Chopped Romaine
Chopped Iceburg
Cherry Tomatoes
Diced English Cucumber
Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
Fried White Onions
Chopped Bacon Bits
Chives
HOLLANDAISE ESPUMA:
Whole Butter
Egg Yolk
Water
Lemon Juice
Tarragon Reduction
Kosher Salt
Tobasco Sauce
TARRAGON REDUCTION:
Champagne Vinegar
Fresh Tarragon
Peppercorns
