In the Kitchen: New England Spider Cake

Hope & Main brings us Elizabeth Fradin from Beth Bakes, making a New England Spider Cake. The spider refers to the cast iron pan that the cake is baked in. This recipe is easy to make, converts easily to gluten free and is delicious with strawberries and all the beautiful summer berries and fruit that is coming into season!

Elizabeth is best known for her delicious line of savory crackers, but more dessert options are starting to surface as her exclusively gluten-free brand continues to grow.

Ingredients:

2 cups buttermilk

1 cup Beth Bakes’ gluten free flour blend (recipe follows)

3/4 cup local stone ground cornmeal

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

2 Tablespoons butter

1 cup heavy cream

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350. Mix dry ingredients: flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together eggs and buttermilk. Add wet ingredients to dry. Stir to combine and set aside for about 10 minutes. Melt butter in a 12” cast iron skillet. (I set mine in the oven to melt) Give batter a quick stir and pour into the skillet. Pour cream into the center, slide skillet into the oven and bake until golden brown on top, about 45 minutes. Scoop with a large spoon onto plates. Top with strawberries or any ripe summer fruit.

Ingredients for Beth Bakes’ Gluten Free Flour Blend:

280g Brown Rice Flour

110g Sorghum flour (can substitute millet flour)

112g Tapioca flour

8g Xanthan gum

Directions for Beth Bakes’ Gluten Free Flour Blend:

Blend, whisk, stir all ingredients until thoroughly blended. Can be used cup for cup to substitute for wheat flour.