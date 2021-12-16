In the Kitchen: New England Pot Roast

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we were joined by FoodLove Market in Middletown.

FoodLove is part of Newport Restaurant Group.

Ingredients:

Beef chuck roast, baby carrots, pearl onion, creamer potato, carrot, onion, celery, chicken stock, red cooking wine, rosemary, thyme, heavy cream, Yukon gold potato, celeriac

Cooking Instructions:

1. Clean beef chuck, remove silver skin, season with salt and pepper. Leave at room temperature for 30 minutes

2. Rough cut celery, onions, and carrots; reserve

3. In a heavy bottom braising pan heat oil.

4. Sear beef on all four sides, remove from pan, add celery, onion, and carrot, saute well until vegetables begin to color.

5. Add beef back into braising pan and deglaze with red wine, reduce by half and add chicken stock.

6. Bring to a boil, while achieved turn down to a simmer, add remaining vegetables and slow cook for 3 hours or until beef is tender

7. In a separate saucepan add heavy cream, peeled celeriac, potato, onion, garlic; bring to a simmer\

8. Once celeriac and potatoes are fork-tender place in the blender. Puree until smooth

9. Once the meat is tender remove all ingredients from the braising pan. Strain the jus from the pan. On a plate start by placing celeriac puree, top with braised beef, pearl onions, creamer potatoes, baby carrots

10. Finish with strained beef jus over meat.