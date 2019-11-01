In the Kitchen: New England Chili

In the kitchen today, we welcome Anthony Mardenly, Co-Owner & Director of Food & Beverage at GottaQ BBQ, making their New England Chili.

Ingredients:

2 1/2 lbs ground beef

2 1/2 cups beef stock

2 1/2 cups V-8

1 can about 15/16oz red kidney beans

1 cup diced green peppers

1 cup diced red peppers

1 cup diced sweet onions

1/2 cup hatch green chili

1 tablespoon Sambul chili paste

3/4 cup chili spice mix

Directions:

Saute onions, diced peppers in oil. Add ground beef and spices. Brown until fully cooked. Add beef stock, V-8, hatch green chili, chili paste, kidney beans, spice mix. Add the ground beef and spices. Brown until fully cooked. Bring to a low simmer. Cover it and let it hang out over low heat for at least 30-45 minutes. Serve with your favorite toppings!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

