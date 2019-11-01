In the Kitchen: New England Chili

In the kitchen today, we welcome Anthony Mardenly, Co-Owner & Director of Food & Beverage at GottaQ BBQ, making their New England Chili.
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 lbs ground beef
- 2 1/2 cups beef stock
- 2 1/2 cups V-8
- 1 can about 15/16oz red kidney beans
- 1 cup diced green peppers
- 1 cup diced red peppers
- 1 cup diced sweet onions
- 1/2 cup hatch green chili
- 1 tablespoon Sambul chili paste
- 3/4 cup chili spice mix
Directions:
- Saute onions, diced peppers in oil.
- Add ground beef and spices.
- Brown until fully cooked.
- Add beef stock, V-8, hatch green chili, chili paste, kidney beans, spice mix.
- Add the ground beef and spices.
- Brown until fully cooked.
- Bring to a low simmer.
- Cover it and let it hang out over low heat for at least 30-45 minutes.
- Serve with your favorite toppings!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.