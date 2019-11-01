Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: New England Chili

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

In the kitchen today, we welcome Anthony Mardenly, Co-Owner & Director of Food & Beverage at GottaQ BBQ, making their New England Chili.

Ingredients:
  • 2 1/2 lbs ground beef
  • 2 1/2 cups beef stock
  • 2 1/2 cups V-8
  • 1 can about 15/16oz red kidney beans
  • 1 cup diced green peppers
  • 1 cup diced red peppers
  • 1 cup diced sweet onions
  • 1/2 cup hatch green chili
  • 1 tablespoon Sambul chili paste
  • 3/4 cup chili spice mix
Directions:
  1. Saute onions, diced peppers in oil.
  2. Add ground beef and spices.
  3. Brown until fully cooked.
  4. Add beef stock, V-8, hatch green chili, chili paste, kidney beans, spice mix.
  5. Add the ground beef and spices.
  6. Brown until fully cooked.
  7. Bring to a low simmer.
  8. Cover it and let it hang out over low heat for at least 30-45 minutes.
  9. Serve with your favorite toppings!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com