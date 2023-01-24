In the kitchen today we welcome, Chef Steve Renzi from Moonshine Alley making Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.

Ingredients:

  • Chicken thigh boneless
  • Potato roll/bulky roll
  • Cole slaw (apple cider vinegar slaw)
  • Bread & butter pickles
  • Nashville hot sauce
  • Seasoned flour
  • Buttermilk
  • Canola frying oil

