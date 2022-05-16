Monday morning started off with a delicious dish on “The Rhode Show!” Go Providence brought us Chef Jacob Kamborian from Napolitano’s Brooklyn Pizza. He made Napolitanos Taco Pizza.

Here’s what you will need to make this dish:

26 oz. dough ball

4 oz. mozzarella cheese

5 oz. grilled chicken

8 oz. steak

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 red onion, chopped

3 lettuce leaves, chopped

Garnish with cilantro and jalapeno ranch dressing