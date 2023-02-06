In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Anat Sagi from Mosaic Table making Mushroom Wellington.
Ingredients:
- 1 medium red onion (150g) peeled, cut in half lengthways and sliced
- 1 ½ tablespoon olive oil divided
- 1 teaspoon sea salt divided
- ½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 280 g chestnut/brown mushrooms (approx 4 cups) wiped clean then sliced
- 4 cloves of garlic minced
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped tarragon
- 1 tablespoon red wine optional
- 100 g cooked chestnuts (approx ¾ cup)
- 100 g baby spinach ( approx 3 ⅓ cups)
- 3 tablespoon fine breadcrumbs
- 1 x 320g sheet of puff pastry
- 1 medium egg beaten
