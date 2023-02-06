In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Anat Sagi from Mosaic Table making Mushroom Wellington.

Ingredients:

  • 1 medium red onion (150g) peeled, cut in half lengthways and sliced
  • 1 ½ tablespoon olive oil divided
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt divided
  • ½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 280 g chestnut/brown mushrooms (approx 4 cups) wiped clean then sliced
  • 4 cloves of garlic minced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh chopped tarragon
  • 1 tablespoon red wine optional
  • 100 g cooked chestnuts (approx ¾ cup)
  • 100 g baby spinach ( approx 3 ⅓ cups)
  • 3 tablespoon fine breadcrumbs
  • 1 x 320g sheet of puff pastry
  • 1 medium egg beaten

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.