In the Kitchen: Mushroom & Shallot Steak Confit

Today we welcome Chef Carlos Damoura of Fred & Steve’s Steakhouse at the Twin River Casino, making Mushroom & Shallot Steak Confit.

Ingredients:
  • 1 oz Butter
  • 10 oz Shallots chopped
  • 2 ea Large Portabella’s
  • 2 Cups of Chianti Wine
  • 1 oz Olive Oil
  • 1 oz Chopped Garlic
  • 1 ea Cowboy Ribeye
  • Kosher Salt & Ground Black Pepper to taste
Directions:
  1. Sear and cook steak to desired temperature.
  2. In pan heat olive oil and lightly caramelize garlic and shallots.
  3. Add in mushrooms and cook lightly.
  4. Deglaze pan with Chianti wine and reduce by half
  5. Add in butter to fortify and taste for season.
  6. Season with Salt, Pepper or any herbs of your choice.
  7. Slice steak and place on platter
  8. Generous apply confit reduction to steak and serve immediately.

