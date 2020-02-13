In the Kitchen: Mushroom & Shallot Steak Confit

Today we welcome Chef Carlos Damoura of Fred & Steve’s Steakhouse at the Twin River Casino, making Mushroom & Shallot Steak Confit.
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Butter
- 10 oz Shallots chopped
- 2 ea Large Portabella’s
- 2 Cups of Chianti Wine
- 1 oz Olive Oil
- 1 oz Chopped Garlic
- 1 ea Cowboy Ribeye
- Kosher Salt & Ground Black Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Sear and cook steak to desired temperature.
- In pan heat olive oil and lightly caramelize garlic and shallots.
- Add in mushrooms and cook lightly.
- Deglaze pan with Chianti wine and reduce by half
- Add in butter to fortify and taste for season.
- Season with Salt, Pepper or any herbs of your choice.
- Slice steak and place on platter
- Generous apply confit reduction to steak and serve immediately.
