In the Kitchen: Mushroom Chili

Local comedian Andrew Williams joins us with his recipe for Mushroom Chili!

Ingredients
-1 large container 16 ounces sliced portobello mushrooms

-1 can (14.5 ounces ) diced tomatoes , undrained

-1 can (15-16 ounces) Kidney beans , undrained

– 1 packet of Chili seasoning

First prepare the mushrooms –
In a food processor pulse the sliced mushrooms 2-4 times. Do not over process the mushrooms should resemble the texture of ground beef. Some pieces may be large still, this will just add some Chunky texture to your chili.

Heat a small amount of oil and sauté mushrooms 5-8 min. Until they are slightly brown.

Add chili seasoning , tomato , and beans and bring to a boil. Lower heat to a simmer and cover for 10 min.

