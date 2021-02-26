In the Kitchen: Mushroom & Asparagus Barley Risotto

Today we visit Nick Rabar in his own restaurant, Avenue N Providence, as we learn how to make Mushroom & Asparagus Barley Risotto.

Ingredients:
  • Barley
  • Mushrooms, roasted
  • Asparagus. chopped
  • Shallots
  • Garlic
  • Mushroom stock
  • Butter
  • Parmesan cheese
  • Olive oil
  • Micro greens
Directions:
  1. Sautee garlic and shallots in olive oil.
  2. Add asparagus and precooked mushrooms.
  3. Add mushroom stock, made from broth and mushroom stems.
  4. Add barley and keep stirring.
  5. Add butter to the pan.
  6. Add grated parmesan chesse and pinch of kosher salt and mix together.
  7. Add chives for color.
  8. Plate the mixture into a bowl.
  9. Top with micro greens lemon zest.

