In the Kitchen: Mushroom & Asparagus Barley Risotto

Today we visit Nick Rabar in his own restaurant, Avenue N Providence, as we learn how to make Mushroom & Asparagus Barley Risotto.
Ingredients:
- Barley
- Mushrooms, roasted
- Asparagus. chopped
- Shallots
- Garlic
- Mushroom stock
- Butter
- Parmesan cheese
- Olive oil
- Micro greens
Directions:
- Sautee garlic and shallots in olive oil.
- Add asparagus and precooked mushrooms.
- Add mushroom stock, made from broth and mushroom stems.
- Add barley and keep stirring.
- Add butter to the pan.
- Add grated parmesan chesse and pinch of kosher salt and mix together.
- Add chives for color.
- Plate the mixture into a bowl.
- Top with micro greens lemon zest.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.