In the Kitchen: Mushroom and Barley Soup

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

This morning, Hope & Main brings us Chef Bryan Fatini making Mushroom and Barley Soup. Chef Bryan has worked in the kitchens of some of RI’s best chefs, but he’s now stepping out on his own. He’s just launched Fatini PFC and is selling fresh take-away style foods like seasonal soups and salads.

Ingredients:
  • Garlic
  • Shallots
  • Leeks
  • Mushrooms
  • Barley
  • White Wine
  • Vegetable Stock
  • Vinegar
  • Salt & Pepper
  • Chopped Herbs

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams