In the Kitchen: Mushroom and Barley Soup

This morning, Hope & Main brings us Chef Bryan Fatini making Mushroom and Barley Soup. Chef Bryan has worked in the kitchens of some of RI’s best chefs, but he’s now stepping out on his own. He’s just launched Fatini PFC and is selling fresh take-away style foods like seasonal soups and salads.
Ingredients:
- Garlic
- Shallots
- Leeks
- Mushrooms
- Barley
- White Wine
- Vegetable Stock
- Vinegar
- Salt & Pepper
- Chopped Herbs
