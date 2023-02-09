In the kitchen today, we welcome Sous Chef Kevin O’Hagan from Coast Guard House making Muscovy Duck Breast. This dish is a pan seared duck breast with house made sausage and flageolet beans.
Ingredients for House Made Sausage:
- house made sausage
- fennel
- crushed red pepper
- salt & pepper
- cumin
Ingredients for Flageolet Beans
- celery
- onion
- carrot
- vegetable stock
- salt & pepper
- kale
Ingredients for Fig Sauce
- figs
- fig puree
- white wine
- vinegar
Instructions:
- Sauté ingredients of house made sausage (Fennel, crushed red pepper, salt and pepper) for 15 minutes
- Boil the Flageolet Beans with the celery, onion, carrot, vegetable stock, salt & pepper, kale
