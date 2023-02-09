In the kitchen today, we welcome Sous Chef Kevin O’Hagan from Coast Guard House making Muscovy Duck Breast. This dish is a pan seared duck breast with house made sausage and flageolet beans.

Ingredients for House Made Sausage:

  • house made sausage
  • fennel
  • crushed red pepper
  • salt & pepper
  • cumin

    Ingredients for Flageolet Beans

    • celery
    • onion
    • carrot
    • vegetable stock
    • salt & pepper
    • kale

    Ingredients for Fig Sauce

    • figs
    • fig puree
    • white wine
    • vinegar

    Instructions:

    1. Sauté ingredients of house made sausage (Fennel, crushed red pepper, salt and pepper) for 15 minutes
    2. Boil the Flageolet Beans with the celery, onion, carrot, vegetable stock, salt & pepper, kale

    Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.