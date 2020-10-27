In the Kitchen: Muriel’s Award Winning Chowder

Today we welcome Katie Potter, Owner of Newport Chowder Company making Muriel’s Award Winning Chowder.
Ingredients:
- 1/3 lb Shrimp, chopped
- 1/3 lb Scallops, chopped
- 1/3 lb Scrod, chopped
- 10 Red Bliss Potatoes, cooked and diced
- 1/3 cup Butter
- 1 Onion, diced
- ½ gallon Half & Half
- 1 tsp Salt
- ½ tsp Black Pepper
- 1 “Secret Spice Pack”
- ¾ cup Flour
- 1.5 cups Milk
Directions:
- In a medium sized skillet, saute butter and onion. Add the seafood and “secret spice pack” and cook for 3-5 minutes. Set aside.
- In a large pot, combine half & half and potatoes, cook over medium heat.
- Put flour in a bowl and slowly add milk, whisking constantly to make a smooth paste.
- Add paste to large pot, then add in seafood mixture.
- Continue to cook all ingredients over medium heat for 20-25 minutes, stirring frequently until soup begins to thicken. DO NOT BOIL. Once thickened, it is ready!
