In the Kitchen: Muriel’s Award Winning Chowder

Today we welcome Katie Potter, Owner of Newport Chowder Company making Muriel’s Award Winning Chowder.

Ingredients:

1/3 lb Shrimp, chopped

1/3 lb Scallops, chopped

1/3 lb Scrod, chopped

10 Red Bliss Potatoes, cooked and diced

1/3 cup Butter

1 Onion, diced

½ gallon Half & Half

1 tsp Salt

½ tsp Black Pepper

1 “Secret Spice Pack”

¾ cup Flour

1.5 cups Milk

Directions:

In a medium sized skillet, saute butter and onion. Add the seafood and “secret spice pack” and cook for 3-5 minutes. Set aside. In a large pot, combine half & half and potatoes, cook over medium heat. Put flour in a bowl and slowly add milk, whisking constantly to make a smooth paste. Add paste to large pot, then add in seafood mixture. Continue to cook all ingredients over medium heat for 20-25 minutes, stirring frequently until soup begins to thicken. DO NOT BOIL. Once thickened, it is ready!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

