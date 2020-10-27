In the Kitchen: Muriel’s Award Winning Chowder

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Today we welcome Katie Potter, Owner of Newport Chowder Company making Muriel’s Award Winning Chowder.

Ingredients:
  • 1/3 lb Shrimp, chopped
  • 1/3 lb Scallops, chopped
  • 1/3 lb Scrod, chopped
  • 10 Red Bliss Potatoes, cooked and diced
  • 1/3 cup Butter
  • 1 Onion, diced
  • ½ gallon Half & Half
  • 1 tsp Salt
  • ½ tsp Black Pepper
  • 1 “Secret Spice Pack”
  • ¾ cup Flour
  • 1.5 cups Milk
Directions:
  1. In a medium sized skillet, saute butter and onion. Add the seafood and “secret spice pack” and cook for 3-5 minutes. Set aside.
  2. In a large pot, combine half & half and potatoes, cook over medium heat.
  3. Put flour in a bowl and slowly add milk, whisking constantly to make a smooth paste.
  4. Add paste to large pot, then add in seafood mixture.
  5. Continue to cook all ingredients over medium heat for 20-25 minutes, stirring frequently until soup begins to thicken. DO NOT BOIL. Once thickened, it is ready!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams