In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef C.J Lewis from Diego’s Eastside making Murder Sauce their house made hot sauce.
Ingredients:
- 30 dried arbol chilies
- 40 dried habaneros
- 4 tbsp. salt
- 3 tbsp. sugar
- 2 tbsp. black pepper
- 2 tbsp. onion powder
- 2 tbsp. garlic powder
- 2 tbsp. ancho powder
- 2 tbsp. chipotle powder
- 2 tbsp. cayenne
- 2 tbsp. crushed red pepper
- 2 tbsp. chili powder
- 4 cups white vinegar
- 8 cups water
Instructions:
- Put all ingredients in a large pot.
- Bring to a boil, then drop to a low simmer for 1-1 ½ hours.
- Add water if it reduces down more than 25%.
- Blend for at least 10 min on high make sure it’s completely smooth with no grit left in it.
