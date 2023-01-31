In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef C.J Lewis from Diego’s Eastside making Murder Sauce their house made hot sauce.

Ingredients:

  • 30 dried arbol chilies
  • 40 dried habaneros
  • 4 tbsp. salt
  • 3 tbsp. sugar
  • 2 tbsp. black pepper
  • 2 tbsp. onion powder
  • 2 tbsp. garlic powder
  • 2 tbsp. ancho powder
  • 2 tbsp. chipotle powder
  • 2 tbsp. cayenne
  • 2 tbsp. crushed red pepper
  • 2 tbsp. chili powder
  • 4 cups white vinegar
  • 8 cups water

Instructions:

  1. Put all ingredients in a large pot.
  2. Bring to a boil, then drop to a low simmer for 1-1 ½ hours.
  3. Add water if it reduces down more than 25%.
  4. Blend for at least 10 min on high make sure it’s completely smooth with no grit left in it.

