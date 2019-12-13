In the Kitchen: Mozzarella Alla Pizzaiola

Chef Armando Bisceglia of Trattoria Zooma joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Mozzarella Alla Pizzaiola.

Ingredients:

1 large ball of Buffalo Mozzarella

15-20 Cherry Tomatoes, chopped

1 clove of Garlic, peeled

1 tbsp Oregano, chopped

2-3 tbsp Olive Oil

1 loaf of Italian Bread

Instructions:

In a wide pan, heat the whole clove of garlic to a gentle sizzle in the olive oil to infuse the oil with the garlic for a minute or two. Add the chopped cherry tomatoes and salt/pepper to taste. Let simmer rapidly over medium heat for about 10 minutes or until thickened and reduced slightly. Taste for seasoning. Cut the mozzarella into thick slices and lay them in the sauce in a single layer. Continue simmering a further 5 minutes or until the cheese is perfectly melted. Give the cheese one quick stir to distribute it evenly (some prefer to leave the cheese ‘whole’). Serve with herbs over the top and either pour over toasted Italian bread or serve in a shallow bowl or plate with bread to dip into the sauce. More ground pepper and an extra drizzle of olive oil are nice finishing touches.

