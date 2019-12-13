In the Kitchen: Mozzarella Alla Pizzaiola

Chef Armando Bisceglia of Trattoria Zooma joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Mozzarella Alla Pizzaiola.
Ingredients:
- 1 large ball of Buffalo Mozzarella
- 15-20 Cherry Tomatoes, chopped
- 1 clove of Garlic, peeled
- 1 tbsp Oregano, chopped
- 2-3 tbsp Olive Oil
- 1 loaf of Italian Bread
Instructions:
- In a wide pan, heat the whole clove of garlic to a gentle sizzle in the olive oil to infuse the oil with the garlic for a minute or two.
- Add the chopped cherry tomatoes and salt/pepper to taste.
- Let simmer rapidly over medium heat for about 10 minutes or until thickened and reduced slightly. Taste for seasoning.
- Cut the mozzarella into thick slices and lay them in the sauce in a single layer. Continue simmering a further 5 minutes or until the cheese is perfectly melted.
- Give the cheese one quick stir to distribute it evenly (some prefer to leave the cheese ‘whole’).
- Serve with herbs over the top and either pour over toasted Italian bread or serve in a shallow bowl or plate with bread to dip into the sauce. More ground pepper and an extra drizzle of olive oil are nice finishing touches.
