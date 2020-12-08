In the Kitchen: Morning Lemonade Tonic

In the kitchen today, we are joined by Herbalist Carissa Wills-DeMello of Town Farm Tonics making a Morning Lemonade Tonic.
Elderberry Syrup and Fire Cider are two traditional herbal tonics gaining notoriety for the use in supporting a healthy immune system. Town Farm Tonics’ locally-crafted Elderberry Syrup and Fire Cider are delicious ways for the whole family to support wellness daily!
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp Elderberry Syrup
- 1 tbsp Fire Cider
- 1 cup hot water
Directions:
- Simply stir and enjoy each morning!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.