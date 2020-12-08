In the Kitchen: Morning Lemonade Tonic

In the kitchen today, we are joined by Herbalist Carissa Wills-DeMello of Town Farm Tonics making a Morning Lemonade Tonic.

Elderberry Syrup and Fire Cider are two traditional herbal tonics gaining notoriety for the use in supporting a healthy immune system. Town Farm Tonics’ locally-crafted Elderberry Syrup and Fire Cider are delicious ways for the whole family to support wellness daily!

Ingredients:

1 tbsp Elderberry Syrup

1 tbsp Fire Cider

1 cup hot water

Directions:

Simply stir and enjoy each morning!