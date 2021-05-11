In the Kitchen: Moqueca

Hope & Main brings up Chef Anat Sagi from The Mosaic Table today making Moqueca which is a Brazilian fish stew.
Ingredients for Fish:
- 1 – 1 1/2 pounds firm white fish- Halibut, Black Cod, Sea Bass (thicker cuts are best)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- one lime- zest and juice
Ingredients for Stew/Sauce:
- 2–3 tablespoons coconut or olive oil (or use Dende – Brazillian Red Palm oil for the best flavor!)
- 1 onion- finely diced ( red, white, or yellow)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup carrot, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 4 garlic cloves- rough chopped
- 1/2 jalapeno, finely diced
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin (or whole seed)
- 1 cup fish or chicken stock
- 1 1/2 cups tomatoes, diced ( preferably fresh)
- 1 14 ounce can coconut milk ( liquid and solids)
- more salt to taste
- ½ cup chopped cilantro, scallions or Italian parsley
- squeeze of lime
Directions:
- Serve over cilantro rice, basmati rice, black rice, or everyday quinoa.
