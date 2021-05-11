In the Kitchen: Moqueca

Hope & Main brings up Chef Anat Sagi from The Mosaic Table today making Moqueca which is a Brazilian fish stew.

Ingredients for Fish:
  • 1 – 1 1/2  pounds firm white fish- Halibut, Black Cod, Sea Bass  (thicker cuts are best)
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • one lime- zest and juice
Ingredients for Stew/Sauce:
  • 2–3 tablespoons coconut or olive oil  (or use Dende – Brazillian Red Palm oil for the best flavor!)
  • 1 onion- finely diced ( red, white, or yellow)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup carrot, diced
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 4 garlic cloves- rough chopped
  • 1/2 jalapeno, finely diced
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 2 teaspoons paprika
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin (or whole seed)
  • 1 cup fish or chicken stock
  • 1 1/2 cups tomatoes, diced ( preferably fresh)
  • 1  14 ounce can coconut milk ( liquid and solids)
  •  more salt to taste
  • ½ cup chopped cilantro, scallions or Italian parsley
  • squeeze of lime
Directions:
  1. Serve over cilantro rice, basmati rice, black rice, or everyday quinoa.

