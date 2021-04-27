In the Kitchen: “Mommy & Me” Drinks

Hope & Main brings us Mariana Silva-Buck from Little Maven Lemonade making “Mommy & Me” drinks using their homemade international lemonades.

Ingredients for Bourbon Lemonade:
  • Original Little Maven lemonade
  • Bourbon
Ingredients for Unicorn Mimosa:
  • Unicorn Little Maven lemonade
  • Proseco
  • Nutella and sprinkles for the rim
Ingredients for Unicorn Spritzer (non-alcoholic):
  • Unicorn Little Maven lemonade
  • Amazonia Little Maven lemonade
  • Sparkling water (in this case, orange selzter water but can use any flavor)
  • Lemon
  • Mint

Tip: For spritzer, make the ice cubes out of the Unicorn lemonade.

Directions:
  1. Mix drinks together
  2. See above video fro more detail

