In the Kitchen: “Mommy & Me” Drinks

Hope & Main brings us Mariana Silva-Buck from Little Maven Lemonade making “Mommy & Me” drinks using their homemade international lemonades.
Ingredients for Bourbon Lemonade:
- Original Little Maven lemonade
- Bourbon
Ingredients for Unicorn Mimosa:
- Unicorn Little Maven lemonade
- Proseco
- Nutella and sprinkles for the rim
Ingredients for Unicorn Spritzer (non-alcoholic):
- Unicorn Little Maven lemonade
- Amazonia Little Maven lemonade
- Sparkling water (in this case, orange selzter water but can use any flavor)
- Lemon
- Mint
Tip: For spritzer, make the ice cubes out of the Unicorn lemonade.
Directions:
- Mix drinks together
- See above video fro more detail
