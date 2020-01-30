In the Kitchen: “Molcajete de Carne y Marisco” Sizzling Molcajete

In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Rachel Klein from Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina and Big Night Live in Boston. She is making their “Molcajete de Carne y Marisco” Sizzling Molcajete.

Ingredients for the Molcajete:

3 oz Achiote Chicken (Recipe Below)

3 oz Skirt Steak, Grilled (Recipe Below)

4 Shrimp U 12, Grilled

2 Chorizo

2 Scallions

4 oz Ranchero Sauce (Recipe Below)

2 oz Panela Cheese, Grilled

Flour Tortillas

Directions for the Molcajete:

Put all of meats on the grill… Chicken, Steak, Shrimp and Chorizo. Cook meats to desired tempurature. Heat up Ranchero Sauce and taste and season if needed. Grill Scallion and pan sear Panela Cheese. Assemble all meats on a shareable plate. Drizzle with Ranchero Sauce.

Ingredients & Directions for Ancho Achiote Chicken Marinade:

1/4 cup Kosher Salt

4 tsp Black Pepper

1/4 cup Ancho Chili, Powder

1/4 cup Chili Powder

2 tsp Cumin, Ground

2 tsp Coriander, Ground

1 cup Achiote Paste

2 cups Canola Oil

3 Lime Zests

1/4 cup Salt

Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate.

Ingredients & Directions for Carne Asada Marinade:

6 cups fresh Orange Juice

2 cups fresh Lime Juice

2 cups Soy Sauce

1 cup Garlic, Chopped

2 Tbl Chili Powder

2 Tbl Cumin, Ground

2 Tbl Paprika

2 Tbl Oregano, Dried

2 Tbl Black Pepper

2 Tbl Onion Powde

2 Tbl Ground Annatto

Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate.

Ingredients and Directions for Ranchero Sauce:

Fire Roasted Tomato, Crushed

Roasted Red Peppers

1/4 cup Roasted Garlic Puree

1 Tbl Onion Granulated

1/4 tsp Cumin Ground

1/4 tsp Paprika Smoked

1/16 cup Chili Powder

1 tsp Chipotle Puree

1 tsp Chicken Base

1 tsp Salt

1 cup Water

Add all ingredients to a camber and blend on high with an immersion blender until pureed. Make sure it is pureed as far as possible.

