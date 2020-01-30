In the Kitchen: “Molcajete de Carne y Marisco” Sizzling Molcajete

In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Rachel Klein from Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina and Big Night Live in Boston. She is making their “Molcajete de Carne y Marisco” Sizzling Molcajete.
Ingredients for the Molcajete:
- 3 oz Achiote Chicken (Recipe Below)
- 3 oz Skirt Steak, Grilled (Recipe Below)
- 4 Shrimp U 12, Grilled
- 2 Chorizo
- 2 Scallions
- 4 oz Ranchero Sauce (Recipe Below)
- 2 oz Panela Cheese, Grilled
- Flour Tortillas
Directions for the Molcajete:
- Put all of meats on the grill… Chicken, Steak, Shrimp and Chorizo.
- Cook meats to desired tempurature.
- Heat up Ranchero Sauce and taste and season if needed.
- Grill Scallion and pan sear Panela Cheese.
- Assemble all meats on a shareable plate.
- Drizzle with Ranchero Sauce.
Ingredients & Directions for Ancho Achiote Chicken Marinade:
- 1/4 cup Kosher Salt
- 4 tsp Black Pepper
- 1/4 cup Ancho Chili, Powder
- 1/4 cup Chili Powder
- 2 tsp Cumin, Ground
- 2 tsp Coriander, Ground
- 1 cup Achiote Paste
- 2 cups Canola Oil
- 3 Lime Zests
- 1/4 cup Salt
- Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate.
Ingredients & Directions for Carne Asada Marinade:
- 6 cups fresh Orange Juice
- 2 cups fresh Lime Juice
- 2 cups Soy Sauce
- 1 cup Garlic, Chopped
- 2 Tbl Chili Powder
- 2 Tbl Cumin, Ground
- 2 Tbl Paprika
- 2 Tbl Oregano, Dried
- 2 Tbl Black Pepper
- 2 Tbl Onion Powde
- 2 Tbl Ground Annatto
- Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate.
Ingredients and Directions for Ranchero Sauce:
- Fire Roasted Tomato, Crushed
- Roasted Red Peppers
- 1/4 cup Roasted Garlic Puree
- 1 Tbl Onion Granulated
- 1/4 tsp Cumin Ground
- 1/4 tsp Paprika Smoked
- 1/16 cup Chili Powder
- 1 tsp Chipotle Puree
- 1 tsp Chicken Base
- 1 tsp Salt
- 1 cup Water
- Add all ingredients to a camber and blend on high with an immersion blender until pureed.
- Make sure it is pureed as far as possible.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.