In the Kitchen: Mini Soppressata & Broccoli Rabe Calzones

In the kitchen this Halloween, we welcomed Nick Rabar (in costume as the Swedish Chef) from Avenue N making Mini Soppressata & Broccoli Rabe Calzones.

Ingredients:

2 ea. Pizza Doughs, 16oz each

1 bunch Broccoli Rabe, chopped and blanched

1 lb Soppressata, thinly sliced

1 cup Pesto

1 lb Ricotta Cheese

1 cup Mozzarella

Directions:

Cut dough into 6 inch circles. Fill with all ingredients and fold into calzone shapes. Bake in 475 degree oven until golden brown. Serve with dipping sauce of choice (recommend regular marinara or pumpkin marinara)

