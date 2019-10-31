In the Kitchen: Mini Soppressata & Broccoli Rabe Calzones

In the kitchen this Halloween, we welcomed Nick Rabar (in costume as the Swedish Chef) from Avenue N making Mini Soppressata & Broccoli Rabe Calzones.
Ingredients:
- 2 ea. Pizza Doughs, 16oz each
- 1 bunch Broccoli Rabe, chopped and blanched
- 1 lb Soppressata, thinly sliced
- 1 cup Pesto
- 1 lb Ricotta Cheese
- 1 cup Mozzarella
Directions:
- Cut dough into 6 inch circles.
- Fill with all ingredients and fold into calzone shapes.
- Bake in 475 degree oven until golden brown.
- Serve with dipping sauce of choice (recommend regular marinara or pumpkin marinara)
