1  of  2
Breaking News
House passes resolution on impeachment process Police: Man shoots woman at Richmond campground before taking own life
Live Now
CBS News Coverage: House Voting on Impeachment Resolution
Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Mini Soppressata & Broccoli Rabe Calzones

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

In the kitchen this Halloween, we welcomed Nick Rabar (in costume as the Swedish Chef) from Avenue N making Mini Soppressata & Broccoli Rabe Calzones.

Ingredients:
  • 2 ea. Pizza Doughs, 16oz each
  • 1 bunch Broccoli Rabe, chopped and blanched
  • 1 lb Soppressata, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup Pesto
  • 1 lb Ricotta Cheese
  • 1 cup Mozzarella
Directions:
  1. Cut dough into 6 inch circles.
  2. Fill with all ingredients and fold into calzone shapes.
  3. Bake in 475 degree oven until golden brown.
  4. Serve with dipping sauce of choice (recommend regular marinara or pumpkin marinara)

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com