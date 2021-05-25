In the Kitchen: Mexican Style Spicy Burger

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than a quarter of Rhode Island's adolescents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have gotten their first dose so far, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine was extended to those in the 12- to 15-year-old range earlier this month. On Tuesday, Moderna announced its vaccine strongly protects adolescents as young as 12, putting them on track to becoming a second option.