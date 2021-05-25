In the Kitchen: Mexican Style Spicy Burger

This morning, Hope and Main brings us the co-founder of 13 Stars Hot Sauce, Sean Maloney. He is making a Mexican style spicy burger using his sauces.
Ingredients:
- 10 oz Pork
- 10 oz Beef
- 1 Jalapeño diced
- 1 Serrano diced
- 1 teaspoon each of salt, pepper, onion, coriander, and paprika
- 1 Tablespoon garlic and red pepper flakes
- 1/2 teaspoon Cumin
- Toasted Buns for serving
- Mean Green sauce from 13 Stars Hot Sauce
- Tomato Slices
- Lettuce
- Mayo
- Pepper Jack Cheese
Directions:
- Heat a grill to medium heat.
- In a mixing bowl, add pork, beef, Jalapeño, and Serrano peppers, and all of the seasonings.
- Mix together, but do NOT over mix. Hand form into 4 5-oz patties.
- Grill each burger 5-6 minutes per side, until they are cooked through.
- Serve onto toasted buns with 13 Stars Mean Green, tomato, lettuce, mayo, and pepper jack
