In the Kitchen: Mexican Style Spicy Burger

This morning, Hope and Main brings us the co-founder of 13 Stars Hot Sauce, Sean Maloney. He is making a Mexican style spicy burger using his sauces.

Ingredients:
  • 10 oz Pork
  • 10 oz Beef
  • 1 Jalapeño diced
  • 1 Serrano diced
  • 1 teaspoon each of salt, pepper, onion, coriander, and paprika
  • 1 Tablespoon garlic and red pepper flakes
  • 1/2 teaspoon Cumin
  • Toasted Buns for serving
  • Mean Green sauce from 13 Stars Hot Sauce
  • Tomato Slices
  • Lettuce
  • Mayo
  • Pepper Jack Cheese
Directions:
  1. Heat a grill to medium heat.
  2. In a mixing bowl, add pork, beef, Jalapeño, and Serrano peppers, and all of the seasonings.
  3. Mix together, but do NOT over mix. Hand form into 4 5-oz patties.
  4. Grill each burger 5-6 minutes per side, until they are cooked through.
  5. Serve onto toasted buns with 13 Stars Mean Green, tomato, lettuce, mayo, and pepper jack

