Nick Rabar from Avenue N joined us to make a delicious Mexican-style Beef and Rice Skillet.
Recipe serves: 8
Recipe time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
2# Ground Beef
1 cup Brown Rice, cooked
1ea. Onion, small dice
2ea. Jalapeno, small dice
1ea. Yellow Pepper, small dice
1 cup Corn, removed from cob
1 cup Black Beans
1 cup Dice Tomatoes
1/2 cup Salsa
1/2 cup Chicken Broth
1 Tablespoon Chili Powder
1/2 Tablespoon Cumin
1 teaspoon Smoked Paprika
1 Tablespoon Kosher Salt
1ea. Lime, juiced
2 Tablespoons Oil
1/2 cup Shredded Jack
1/2 cup Shredded Cheddar
Garnish: Cilantro, sour cream
Directions:
Sauté beef, onion, jalapeño, pepper and corn together. Once beef is cooked, add tomatoes,
beans, salsa, broth, spices and lime. Bake at 450 for 15 minutes, top with cheese, bake
additional 5 minutes.
