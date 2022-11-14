Ingredients: For the squash

2 delicata squash ( can also use acorn squash or butternut squash)

extra virgin olive oil

salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon divided

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

For the filling

1 cup farro (can also use barley or bulgar)

1/3 cup walnuts

salt

1/3 cup hazelnuts

1 shallot chopped

2 cups garlic minced

2 green onions trimmed and chopped

1/3 cup dried fruit such as cranberries or raisins

Cooking Instructions:

Heat the oven to 425 degrees F and position a rack in the middle.

• Wash the delicata squash and dry well. To make it easier to slice, place them (whole) in the microwave and warm for 2 to 3 minutes. Carefully remove them from the oven and slice each in half length-wise. Using a spoon, scoop out the seeds making a cavity for the filling.

• Brush the flesh of the delicata squash with olive oil (including the cavity). Season with salt. Mix the ground cinnamon and nutmeg in a small bowl, and season the delicata squash with ½ of this mixture.

• On a large baking sheet, arrange the delicata squash halves, flesh-side down.

• Roast in the heated oven for 25 minutes or until fully cooked and tender. Flip the squash over and return to the oven for just 5 more minutes.

• While the squash is roasting, prepare the filling. First, cook the farro in boiling salted water according to package instructions.

• In a large skillet heat 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, cook the shallots, onions and garlic over medium heat, tossing for a bit, until softened (3 to 5 minutes). Season with salt and the remaining nutmeg and cinnamon. Add in the nuts and dried fruit, and cook until warmed through. Add the cooked farro and toss to combine.

• Assemble the stuffed squash. When the squash is ready, transfer the squash halves to a serving platter. Spoon the farro filling into each squash cavity. Serve!

Nutrition:

Per serving:

Calories: 360 kcal, Carbohydrates: 45.5 grams, Protein: 6.7 grams, Fat: 20.1 grams, Sodium: 306.7 mg, Fiber: 8 grams