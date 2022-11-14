Ingredients: For the squash
- 2 delicata squash ( can also use acorn squash or butternut squash)
- extra virgin olive oil
- salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon divided
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
For the filling
- 1 cup farro (can also use barley or bulgar)
- 1/3 cup walnuts
- salt
- 1/3 cup hazelnuts
- 1 shallot chopped
- 2 cups garlic minced
- 2 green onions trimmed and chopped
- 1/3 cup dried fruit such as cranberries or raisins
Cooking Instructions:
Heat the oven to 425 degrees F and position a rack in the middle.
• Wash the delicata squash and dry well. To make it easier to slice, place them (whole) in the microwave and warm for 2 to 3 minutes. Carefully remove them from the oven and slice each in half length-wise. Using a spoon, scoop out the seeds making a cavity for the filling.
• Brush the flesh of the delicata squash with olive oil (including the cavity). Season with salt. Mix the ground cinnamon and nutmeg in a small bowl, and season the delicata squash with ½ of this mixture.
• On a large baking sheet, arrange the delicata squash halves, flesh-side down.
• Roast in the heated oven for 25 minutes or until fully cooked and tender. Flip the squash over and return to the oven for just 5 more minutes.
• While the squash is roasting, prepare the filling. First, cook the farro in boiling salted water according to package instructions.
• In a large skillet heat 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, cook the shallots, onions and garlic over medium heat, tossing for a bit, until softened (3 to 5 minutes). Season with salt and the remaining nutmeg and cinnamon. Add in the nuts and dried fruit, and cook until warmed through. Add the cooked farro and toss to combine.
• Assemble the stuffed squash. When the squash is ready, transfer the squash halves to a serving platter. Spoon the farro filling into each squash cavity. Serve!
Nutrition:
Per serving:
Calories: 360 kcal, Carbohydrates: 45.5 grams, Protein: 6.7 grams, Fat: 20.1 grams, Sodium: 306.7 mg, Fiber: 8 grams
