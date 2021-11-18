In the Kitchen: Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

Today, we welcome Registered Dietitian Karen Zangari from the VA Providence Heathcare System Healthy Teaching Kitchen. She is making a great salad for dinner or a side, Mediterranean Quinoa Salad.

This recipe is for two servings. Nutrition Facts Per Serving: Calories: 280 | Total Fat: 14 g | Saturated Fat: 4 g Sodium: 430 mg | Total Carbohydrate: 34 g | Dietary Fiber: 8.5 g | Protein: 8.5 g

Ingredients:

½ cup uncooked quinoa, rinsed

1 cup water

½ medium cucumber, chopped (about ½ cup)

¼ cup chopped roasted red pepper or ½ cup halved cherry or grape tomatoes

¼ cup kalamata olives, pitted and chopped

½ cup chopped fresh parsley

¼ cup crumbled feta

Dressing

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice (about ½ lemon)

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard or brown mustard

Directions:

Add the quinoa and water to a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until the quinoa is tender, about 10-15 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat. Fluff the cooked quinoa with a fork and let sit to cool. You can speed up this process by spreading it on a baking sheet and putting it in the refrigerator. In a medium mixing bowl, make the dressing by whisking together the olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, and mustard. Add the cooked and cooled quinoa, along with the cucumber, red peppers or tomatoes, olives, parsley, and feta. Toss gently to combine. Serve immediately, or chill before serving if desired, up to 5 days.