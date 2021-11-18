In the Kitchen: Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Today, we welcome Registered Dietitian Karen Zangari from the VA Providence Heathcare System Healthy Teaching Kitchen. She is making a great salad for dinner or a side, Mediterranean Quinoa Salad.

This recipe is for two servings. Nutrition Facts Per Serving: Calories: 280 | Total Fat: 14 g | Saturated Fat: 4 g Sodium: 430 mg | Total Carbohydrate: 34 g | Dietary Fiber: 8.5 g | Protein: 8.5 g

Ingredients:
  • ½ cup uncooked quinoa, rinsed
  • 1 cup water
  • ½ medium cucumber, chopped (about ½ cup)
  • ¼ cup chopped roasted red pepper or ½ cup halved cherry or grape tomatoes
  • ¼ cup kalamata olives, pitted and chopped
  • ½ cup chopped fresh parsley
  • ¼ cup crumbled feta
  • Dressing
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice (about ½ lemon)
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard or brown mustard
Directions:
  1. Add the quinoa and water to a medium saucepan.
  2. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until the quinoa is tender, about 10-15 minutes.
  3. Remove the pan from the heat. Fluff the cooked quinoa with a fork and let sit to cool. You can speed up this process by spreading it on a baking sheet and putting it in the refrigerator.
  4. In a medium mixing bowl, make the dressing by whisking together the olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, and mustard.
  5. Add the cooked and cooled quinoa, along with the cucumber, red peppers or tomatoes, olives, parsley, and feta. Toss gently to combine.
  6. Serve immediately, or chill before serving if desired, up to 5 days.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com