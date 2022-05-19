In the kitchen this morning we welcomed Enerjy Food located at 400 Warwick Ave #16 Warwick, R.I.

Recipe for Mediterranean Pasta Salad:

Ingredients

4 cup – Uncooked Pasta

2 cup – Tomato

1 cup – Cucumber

1 cup – Feta Cheese

½ cup – Onion

½ cup – Bell Pepper

½ cup – Olives

½ cup – Basil

½ cup – Olive Oil

¼ cup – Parsley

¼ cup – Scallion

¼ cup – Lemon Juice

½ teaspoon – Oregano

Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions

1. Cook Pasta

2. Prepare and chop all ingredients

3. Mix Everything together and Enjoy

