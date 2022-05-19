In the kitchen this morning we welcomed Enerjy Food located at 400 Warwick Ave #16 Warwick, R.I.
Recipe for Mediterranean Pasta Salad:
Ingredients
4 cup – Uncooked Pasta
2 cup – Tomato
1 cup – Cucumber
1 cup – Feta Cheese
½ cup – Onion
½ cup – Bell Pepper
½ cup – Olives
½ cup – Basil
½ cup – Olive Oil
¼ cup – Parsley
¼ cup – Scallion
¼ cup – Lemon Juice
½ teaspoon – Oregano
Salt & Pepper to taste
Directions
1. Cook Pasta
2. Prepare and chop all ingredients
3. Mix Everything together and Enjoy
