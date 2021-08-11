In the Kitchen: Mediterranean Corn Salad

It’s Wednesday and Nick Rabar is here from Avenue N.
Today Nick made Mediterranean Corn Salad.
Mediterranean Corn Salad
Recipe Time: 25 Minutes
Serves: 6 – 8
Ingredients:
4ea. Corn Cobs, removed from cob
1 pint Cherry Tomatoes, cut into 1/4’s
1ea. Small Red Onion, peeled, small dice
1ea. Cucumber, cut small dice
1/2 cup Chopped Back Olive, no seeds
1/2 cup Peppadews, chopped
1/2 cup White Beans
1/4 cup Capers
1 bunch Parsley, chopped
1/2 cup Feta Cheese
1 oz. Champagne Vinegar
1.5 oz. Olive Oil
1/2 oz. Honey
1 pinch Kosher Salt
1 pinch Black Pepper
Directions:
Combine all ingredients
