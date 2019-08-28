In the Kitchen: Mediterranean Chicken Meatballs with summer Quinoa Salad

Owner/Chef David Conner of Ocean State Pepper Co. joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Mediterranean Chicken Meatballs with summer Quinoa Salad.
Ingredients:
- Ground chicken
- Clucking Awesome Seasoning
- Egg
- Breadcrumbs
- Quinoa
- Tomatoes
- Peppers
- Cucumbers
- Feta
- Lemon juice
Directions:
- Prepare meatballs and cook
- Assemble salad and serve
