In the Kitchen: Mediterranean Chicken Meatballs with summer Quinoa Salad

Owner/Chef David Conner of Ocean State Pepper Co. joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Mediterranean Chicken Meatballs with summer Quinoa Salad.

Ingredients:

Ground chicken

Clucking Awesome Seasoning

Egg

Breadcrumbs

Quinoa

Tomatoes

Peppers

Cucumbers

Feta

Lemon juice

Directions:

Prepare meatballs and cook Assemble salad and serve

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

