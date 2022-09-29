On Thursday morning, Chef Giulio Medizza from Bellini stopped by “The Rhode Show” to make the following recipe:

Mediterranean Branzino with Parsnip puree’ and tomato-olive-caper relish

Ingredients for Four Servings:

3 – tbsp extra virgin olive oil

8 – filets of branzino, skin off

4 – cups of parsnips, peeled and cut into cubes

1 – tbsp of unsalted butter

¼ – cup capers

¼ – cup of blanched, peeled, deseeded, and diced, fresh plum tomatoes

¼ -cup Kalamata olives, cut in half

Salt to taste

Directions:

Cook the parsnips in lightly salted water until soft, then place in a blender with the butter and three or four ice cubes. Blend until smooth adding salt if needed.

Season the branzino with salt and place it in a hot sauté’ pan with olive oil.

Sear to a light golden color, for about two minutes on each side.

In the main time place a dollop of parsnip puree’ on a dinner plate, smearing it toward the edge.

Place the branzino on top of the parsnip puree’.

In the same pan where the branzino was cooked, add 1 tbs of olive oil, the plum tomato, capers, and olives, and sauté’ for a few seconds, until warm.

Place the warm mix on top of the branzino.

Drizzle with Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

