On Thursday morning, Chef Giulio Medizza from Bellini stopped by “The Rhode Show” to make the following recipe:
Mediterranean Branzino with Parsnip puree’ and tomato-olive-caper relish
Ingredients for Four Servings:
- 3 – tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 8 – filets of branzino, skin off
- 4 – cups of parsnips, peeled and cut into cubes
- 1 – tbsp of unsalted butter
- ¼ – cup capers
- ¼ – cup of blanched, peeled, deseeded, and diced, fresh plum tomatoes
- ¼ -cup Kalamata olives, cut in half
- Salt to taste
Directions:
Cook the parsnips in lightly salted water until soft, then place in a blender with the butter and three or four ice cubes. Blend until smooth adding salt if needed.
Season the branzino with salt and place it in a hot sauté’ pan with olive oil.
Sear to a light golden color, for about two minutes on each side.
In the main time place a dollop of parsnip puree’ on a dinner plate, smearing it toward the edge.
Place the branzino on top of the parsnip puree’.
In the same pan where the branzino was cooked, add 1 tbs of olive oil, the plum tomato, capers, and olives, and sauté’ for a few seconds, until warm.
Place the warm mix on top of the branzino.
Drizzle with Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
