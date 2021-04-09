In the Kitchen: Meatballs

In the kitchen today, we welcome Co-Owner and Chef Marisa Iocco from the Polpettiamo making meatballs. Chef Iocco is Boston’s only Italilan-born female executive chef and has delighted restaurant goers in her other restaurant, Spiga Ristorante in Needham, Massachusetts. She also is known for her 2018 book, Every Menu is a Love Story.

Polpettiamo’s menu is prepared fresh daily in the 200 square foot cloud kitchen located at 65 Bath Street in Providence. Anything that has not been prepared in the kitchen has been produced locally. The meatballs are ground, mixed with fresh herbs, and shaped daily by the team. The Parmigiano-Reggiano and mozzarella are grated fresh on-site, and béchamel sauce is made daily, for example. It truly provides a high quality, slowly made restaurant meal experience served in a convenient, modern and fast way for everyone.

The menu features the following 8 meatballs, available in sizes for a family or for one:

Sausage & Peppers Meatballs, tomato and peppers spicy sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana Balls (Vegetarian), tomato & basil sauce

Chicken Parmigiana Meatballs, tomato & basil sauce

Veal Marsala Meatballs, mushrooms marsala sauce

Beef Classic Meatballs, tomato & basil sauce

Lamb Cacciatore Meatballs, spicy peppers tomato sauce

Chicken Caprese Meatballs, tomato & pesto sauce

Salmon Meatballs (Vegetarian), broccoli blossoms & parmigiano cream

Their menu is available for pick up and take out and you can order here.