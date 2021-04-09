In the Kitchen: Meatballs

In the kitchen today, we welcome Co-Owner and Chef Marisa Iocco from the Polpettiamo making meatballs. Chef Iocco is Boston’s only Italilan-born female executive chef and has delighted restaurant goers in her other restaurant, Spiga Ristorante in Needham, Massachusetts. She also is known for her 2018 book, Every Menu is a Love Story.
Polpettiamo’s menu is prepared fresh daily in the 200 square foot cloud kitchen located at 65 Bath Street in Providence. Anything that has not been prepared in the kitchen has been produced locally. The meatballs are ground, mixed with fresh herbs, and shaped daily by the team. The Parmigiano-Reggiano and mozzarella are grated fresh on-site, and béchamel sauce is made daily, for example. It truly provides a high quality, slowly made restaurant meal experience served in a convenient, modern and fast way for everyone.
The menu features the following 8 meatballs, available in sizes for a family or for one:
- Sausage & Peppers Meatballs, tomato and peppers spicy sauce
- Eggplant Parmigiana Balls (Vegetarian), tomato & basil sauce
- Chicken Parmigiana Meatballs, tomato & basil sauce
- Veal Marsala Meatballs, mushrooms marsala sauce
- Beef Classic Meatballs, tomato & basil sauce
- Lamb Cacciatore Meatballs, spicy peppers tomato sauce
- Chicken Caprese Meatballs, tomato & pesto sauce
- Salmon Meatballs (Vegetarian), broccoli blossoms & parmigiano cream
Their menu is available for pick up and take out and you can order here.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.