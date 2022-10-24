In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef Andrea Leonardo from the newly reopened Park Theatre making Meatball Sliders.
Ingredients for Meatball Sliders:
- Slider Rolls
- Marinara Sauce
- Ricotta Cheese
- Fresh Basil
Ingredients for Meatballs:
- 1 Pound Ground Beef
- ½ Pound Ground Veal
- ½ Pound Ground Pork
- 4 Cloves Garlic Minced
- 2 Large Eggs
- 1 Cup Grated Romano Cheese
- 1/8 Cup Finely Sliced Fresh Basil
- 1/8 Cup Chopped Fresh Parsley
- Salt
- Pepper
- 2 tsp Dried Oregano (Or Italian Seasoning)
- 1 Cup Breadcrumbs
- ¼ Cup Finely Diced Spanish Onion
Directions:
- In a mixing bowl add all ingredients except breadcrumbs.
- Mix until it just starts to come together.
- Add breadcrumbs and mix until blended. Scoop meatballs into roughly 2 tablespoon size balls.
- Roll and place on a sheet pan.
- Bake on a sheet pan at 425F for 10-15 minutes or until the center reaches 165F Degrees.
To Assemble:
- Brush the top of slider rolls with oil, sprinkle with grated cheese and bake for 3-5 minutes.
- Place sauced meatballs on bottom roll, topped with a small dollop of ricotta cheese, shredded basil, then top bun.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.