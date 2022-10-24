In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef Andrea Leonardo from the newly reopened Park Theatre making Meatball Sliders.

Ingredients for Meatball Sliders:

  • Slider Rolls
  • Marinara Sauce
  • Ricotta Cheese
  • Fresh Basil

Ingredients for Meatballs:

  • 1 Pound Ground Beef
  • ½ Pound Ground Veal
  • ½ Pound Ground Pork
  • 4 Cloves Garlic Minced
  • 2 Large Eggs
  • 1 Cup Grated Romano Cheese
  • 1/8 Cup Finely Sliced Fresh Basil
  • 1/8 Cup Chopped Fresh Parsley
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 tsp Dried Oregano (Or Italian Seasoning)
  • 1 Cup Breadcrumbs
  • ¼ Cup Finely Diced Spanish Onion

Directions:

  1. In a mixing bowl add all ingredients except breadcrumbs.
  2. Mix until it just starts to come together.
  3. Add breadcrumbs and mix until blended. Scoop meatballs into roughly 2 tablespoon size balls.
  4. Roll and place on a sheet pan.
  5. Bake on a sheet pan at 425F for 10-15 minutes or until the center reaches 165F Degrees.

To Assemble:

  1. Brush the top of slider rolls with oil, sprinkle with grated cheese and bake for 3-5 minutes.
  2. Place sauced meatballs on bottom roll, topped with a small dollop of ricotta cheese, shredded basil, then top bun. 

