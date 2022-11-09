On Wednesday morning, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N stopped by “The Rhode Show” to share the following recipe:

Mashed Root Veggies Au Gratin

Recipe Time: 1 hour

Serves: 6 – 8



Ingredients:

1 lb. Potatoes, peeled and diced

1 lb. Butternut Squash, peeled and diced

1/2 lb. Celery Root, peeled and diced

1/2 lb. Parsnip, peeled and diced

1 stick Butter

1 C Heavy Cream

1/2 C Gruyere, shredded

1/2 C Fontina, shredded

1 pinch Kosher Salt

1 T Thyme, chopped



Directions:

In salted water over high heat boil potatoes, squash, celery root, parsnip until fork tender

(approx 20 minutes). Strain, mash with butter and cream. Place in a baking dish and top with

cheese. Broil until golden brown, top with fresh thyme.

