On Wednesday morning, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N stopped by “The Rhode Show” to share the following recipe:
Mashed Root Veggies Au Gratin
Recipe Time: 1 hour
Serves: 6 – 8
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. Potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 lb. Butternut Squash, peeled and diced
- 1/2 lb. Celery Root, peeled and diced
- 1/2 lb. Parsnip, peeled and diced
- 1 stick Butter
- 1 C Heavy Cream
- 1/2 C Gruyere, shredded
- 1/2 C Fontina, shredded
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 T Thyme, chopped
Directions:
In salted water over high heat boil potatoes, squash, celery root, parsnip until fork tender
(approx 20 minutes). Strain, mash with butter and cream. Place in a baking dish and top with
cheese. Broil until golden brown, top with fresh thyme.
Click here to visit Avenue N online.
