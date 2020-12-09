In the Kitchen: Marinated Tomatoes with Goat Cheese & Garlic Toast

In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Marinated Tomatoes with Goat Cheese & Garlic Toast.
Ingredients:
- 1 pint Cherry Tomatoes, quartered, oven dried
- 2 cloves Garlic, minced
- 2 Tablespoons White Balsamic Vinegar
- 4 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 8oz. Goat Cheese
- Parsley, chopped (As Needed)
- Toast Points (As Needed)
Directions:
- Combine tomatoes, garlic, vinegar, olive oil, salt.
- Serve on top of goat cheese and with toast points.
