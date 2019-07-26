Live Now
12 on 12: A Digital Original-The Cold Case Cards: All In
Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Marinated Chicken Breasts with Chipotle Penne Pasta

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rhode Show Channels Nav

Rhody Deals Signup Widget

Rhode Show Rhody Deals promo image

In our Backyard BBQ Owner and Chef Joanne Vincent from Tortilla Flats shows us how to make Marinated Chicken Breasts with Chipotle Penne Pasta.

Ingredients:

  • Chicken breasts
  • Citrus, cumin marinade
  • Penne pasta
  • Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
  • Died tomatoes
  • Fresh garlic
  • Fresh cilantro
  • Tomato puree
  • Heavy cream
  • Cotija cheese (Mexican hard cheese, similar to parmesan)

Directions:

  1. Marinate boneless chicken breasts for a minimum of 6 hours
  2. Cook penne and set aside until ready 
  3. Grill chicken breasts thoroughly on grill and set aside 
  4. Prepare chipotle tomato base
  5. Heat sauté pan on high heat and add 2 scoops of chipotle tomato base and heat through
  6. Slowly add heavy cream (approximately one cup) while on high heat
  7. Add a handful of cotija cheese
  8. Let simmer for a few minutes until sauce thickens
  9. Turn down heat 
  10. Add penne and toss to coat 
  11. Add the chicken breasts and toss to coat then remove and put aside
  12. Plate pasta, lay chicken breasts on top, garnish with fresh diced tomatoes and cotija cheese. 

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams