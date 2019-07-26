In the Kitchen: Marinated Chicken Breasts with Chipotle Penne Pasta

In our Backyard BBQ Owner and Chef Joanne Vincent from Tortilla Flats shows us how to make Marinated Chicken Breasts with Chipotle Penne Pasta.
Ingredients:
- Chicken breasts
- Citrus, cumin marinade
- Penne pasta
- Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
- Died tomatoes
- Fresh garlic
- Fresh cilantro
- Tomato puree
- Heavy cream
- Cotija cheese (Mexican hard cheese, similar to parmesan)
Directions:
- Marinate boneless chicken breasts for a minimum of 6 hours
- Cook penne and set aside until ready
- Grill chicken breasts thoroughly on grill and set aside
- Prepare chipotle tomato base
- Heat sauté pan on high heat and add 2 scoops of chipotle tomato base and heat through
- Slowly add heavy cream (approximately one cup) while on high heat
- Add a handful of cotija cheese
- Let simmer for a few minutes until sauce thickens
- Turn down heat
- Add penne and toss to coat
- Add the chicken breasts and toss to coat then remove and put aside
- Plate pasta, lay chicken breasts on top, garnish with fresh diced tomatoes and cotija cheese.
