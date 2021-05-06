In the Kitchen: Marinated Chicken Breast with Sweet Potato and Swiss Chard sides

This morning, WhatsGood brings in Jeffery Branch, the General Manager of Chaska Restaurant in Cranston making marinated chicken breast with sweet potato and swiss chard sides.

WhatsGood is hosting a Local Food Championship! Three Rhode Island chefs, three local proteins and four must-use local ingredients will bring together Rhode Island’s best. Who will be the local food champion? You’ll be the judge. Use the Local Food Championship market on WhatsGood to order your feast to cast your vote!

Ingredients:

3lbs Chicken

2 Green Chilies

2 Tablespoons of Fresh Chopped Mint

2 Tablespoons of Fresh Chopped Cilantro

½ Ripe Mango Chopped

1 Whole Egg

½ Cup Yogurt

2 Tablespoons Curry Mix

¼ Teaspoon Chili Powder

1 Tablespoon Oil

Juice of one Lime

Salts to Taste

Directions:

Peel the skin off a 3 LB chicken and remove all fat. Make incisions with a knife. Season with salt after cutting the chicken into desirable pieces for your grill. In a blender add green chili, mint cilantro, oil, whole egg, yogurt, chopped mango, red chili powder, lemon juice, salt and the spice kraft curry mix (a mix of 12 different spices now available @sourcewhatsgood, and coming soon to area grocery stores). Make a paste & massage it very well all over the chicken. Keep it overnight in a sealed zip lock bag. On a hot grill drop the marinated chicken pieces on one side for at least 5 to 7 minutes. Turn the pieces and cook for another 5 minutes or more. Make sure the internal temperature at the thickest part of the chicken is at 165 ̊. Brush the marinade on the chicken during the grilling process.