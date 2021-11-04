In the Kitchen: Maple Roasted Acorn Squash

Executive Chef Mariana Gonzalez-Trasvina from Bar ’Cino Newport joined us today as part of Newport Restaurant Week. She made Maple Roasted Acorn Squash. It is a roasted Acorn Squash stuffed with a spicy sausage, fontina cheese and served with a Raisin Agrodolce and Scallions. This is a great appetizer for a fall dinner or special occasion. Newport Restaurant Week is November 5-14.

Ingredients:
  • ½ Pound of Ground Veal
  • ½ Pound of Ground Pork
  • 1 tsp ground coriander
  • ½ tsp ground Aleppo pepper
  • 1.5 tsp fennel seed
  • ¾ tsp fresh tarragon, chopped
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • 1-1/2 tsp miced garlic
  • ¼ tsp red pepper flakes
  • 1 acorn squash
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup
  • 2 tbsp oil, canola
  • ½ tsp all spice
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • ½ tsp cinnamon, ground
  • 1/8 tsp clove, ground
  • ½ cup apple cider vinegar
  • ½ cup apple cider
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • 2 tbsp golden raisins
  • 1 cup of shredded fontina
  • 1 scallion, sliced
Directions:
  1. Preheat oven at 350F
  2. Start by placing your pork and veal in a deep round dish and add all of the spices for the sausage recipe (coriander, Aleppo pepper, fennel seed, salt, pepper, minced garlic, tarragon, red pepper flakes).
  3. Mix all ingredients well until they are incorporated into the meat. Place on a metal tray and place in oven, cook for about 10 minutes, or until meat is cooked thoroughly.
  4. Let the sausage cool until it is cool to the touch, then place in a bowl and break apart with a fork, this works best if the sausage is not completely cold.
  5. Cut your acorn squash into four quarters from top down, so you have wedges, take seeds out, no need to peel it.
  6. Make a wet rub with the maple, oil, allspice, salt, pepper, cinnamon and clove. Distribute this mix onto the four quarters of squash until they are all covered with this mix.
  7. Roast in oven for 12 minutes or until squash is tender.
  8. For your sauce, add vinegar, cider, sugar, salt and pepper to a medium pan and on medium heat, let reduce half way. Once it is reduced it such thicken, almost like a syrup, add your raisins then and let them soak up the liquid at low flame for another 3 minutes. Set aside and leave at room temperature
  9. When you are about to serve the dish, take a metal tray and line up all 4 squash pieces. Distribute the sausage evenly onto them, it will fit in the hole where the seeds naturally lived.
  10. Distribute the fontina evenly onto them as well.
  11. Place in oven for about 5 minutes, until everything is hot and fontina is melted on top.
  12. Garnish on a plate with the raisin sauce and scallions.

