In the Kitchen: Maple Roasted Acorn Squash

Executive Chef Mariana Gonzalez-Trasvina from Bar ’Cino Newport joined us today as part of Newport Restaurant Week. She made Maple Roasted Acorn Squash. It is a roasted Acorn Squash stuffed with a spicy sausage, fontina cheese and served with a Raisin Agrodolce and Scallions. This is a great appetizer for a fall dinner or special occasion. Newport Restaurant Week is November 5-14.
Ingredients:
- ½ Pound of Ground Veal
- ½ Pound of Ground Pork
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- ½ tsp ground Aleppo pepper
- 1.5 tsp fennel seed
- ¾ tsp fresh tarragon, chopped
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 1-1/2 tsp miced garlic
- ¼ tsp red pepper flakes
- 1 acorn squash
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- 2 tbsp oil, canola
- ½ tsp all spice
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp cinnamon, ground
- 1/8 tsp clove, ground
- ½ cup apple cider vinegar
- ½ cup apple cider
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 2 tbsp golden raisins
- 1 cup of shredded fontina
- 1 scallion, sliced
Directions:
- Preheat oven at 350F
- Start by placing your pork and veal in a deep round dish and add all of the spices for the sausage recipe (coriander, Aleppo pepper, fennel seed, salt, pepper, minced garlic, tarragon, red pepper flakes).
- Mix all ingredients well until they are incorporated into the meat. Place on a metal tray and place in oven, cook for about 10 minutes, or until meat is cooked thoroughly.
- Let the sausage cool until it is cool to the touch, then place in a bowl and break apart with a fork, this works best if the sausage is not completely cold.
- Cut your acorn squash into four quarters from top down, so you have wedges, take seeds out, no need to peel it.
- Make a wet rub with the maple, oil, allspice, salt, pepper, cinnamon and clove. Distribute this mix onto the four quarters of squash until they are all covered with this mix.
- Roast in oven for 12 minutes or until squash is tender.
- For your sauce, add vinegar, cider, sugar, salt and pepper to a medium pan and on medium heat, let reduce half way. Once it is reduced it such thicken, almost like a syrup, add your raisins then and let them soak up the liquid at low flame for another 3 minutes. Set aside and leave at room temperature
- When you are about to serve the dish, take a metal tray and line up all 4 squash pieces. Distribute the sausage evenly onto them, it will fit in the hole where the seeds naturally lived.
- Distribute the fontina evenly onto them as well.
- Place in oven for about 5 minutes, until everything is hot and fontina is melted on top.
- Garnish on a plate with the raisin sauce and scallions.
